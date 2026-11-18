Former prime minister Stephen Harper, whose political memoir Here for Canada was released two weeks ago, does not criticize the government that followed his ministry. He has no need. It is sufficient for him to state simply what his government accomplished, for the reader to sadly reflect that his successors are a train wreck in progress, and that before leaving office, his government had brought the country through a massive economic crisis — 2007-9 — and balanced the budget.Nor does he need to remind us that his successors haven’t balanced the books since. Calendar irony being what it is, Harper’s book launched the day before Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a budget showing his government had spent its Hormuz windfall — higher prices for Canadian-produced oil — and announced his intention to borrow almost $200 billion over the next three years…And for what?Why, to stimulate industry. But again, it is not necessary for Harper to say — for example — that we never had to pay people to drill for oil in Canada. In Alberta especially, we always knew that.Sadly, though, we have now been forced to recognize that nothing much happens in Canada now, unless the Liberal government is all over it.It is perhaps the Liberal ideological vision of how strong, central government should work. First, industries — oil, steel, and the auto sector, for example — are hog-tied with red tape, taxes, and mandates that make them less competitive and more expensive to run. Then, when the damage shows up as lost investment or threatened plants, the Liberals ride to the rescue with taxpayer money.But this “help” comes with conditions that hand Ottawa more say over hitherto private decisions.This was never Harper’s way. He writes of his own key 2010 budget, “Planning was now focused on deficit reduction… I was determined not to create the legacy of structural deficits that usually plague governments after Keynesian ‘short-term borrowing…’ this was important to me, to our party and back then, to Canadians more broadly.”.Harper’s book thus takes the same approach as his remarks to the massive PMO reunion in Ottawa of February this year. Conservatives from all over Canada had assembled to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of his first being sworn in as prime minister. But in an impressive reflection on the years we worked together, never an unkind word was there then for Messrs. Trudeau and Carney, nor now in the book.It is sufficient for the informed citizen to read it, and weep…Here for Canada is not, however, a tell-all.Do we now know when Harper knew Nigel Wright paid off Mike Duffy’s embarrassing expenses? No, we don’t. Although Thomas Mulcair hammered him over it in Question Period for nearly two years, Harper barely mentions the matter. (In one month alone, Mulcair asked 123 questions in the House, 106 of them directly to Harper, the large majority on the Senate expenses file.)Harper does, however, mention that in the two years the late Nigel Wright served as PMO chief of staff, he “never charged a dime of expense to the Government of Canada, even those clearly allowed. He covered hotels, meals and everything else with his own funds.”And if Harper had anything to add to the tale of Maxime Bernier and Julie Couillard, I missed it. (Of course, the book is 648 pages.) But nor did I find any reference to the fight over the long-form census, and a number of other things that seemed important at the time.Those intrigued by policy development will fare better; ending the gun registry and the Wheat Board, how Jim Flaherty got rid of income trusts, for example, and our abortive effort to raise the retirement age to 67 are extensively dealt with.Likewise explicit are Harper’s misgivings about China… “I did not believe our economic relations with China served Canada’s longer-term interests…”This point of view put him at odds with the mandarins at what is now called Global Affairs — formerly DFAIT, the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The book is clearly not intended as an amusement, but Harper is undoubtedly entertaining when, in several places, he describes his relationships with them.Unfortunately, the mandarins now have their way to the full.Harper, for example, was also a keen exponent of free trade with Europe. But at the outset, all the Europeans wanted to talk about in their scripted gatherings was climate change. Harper describes kick-starting free trade negotiations, much to the consternation of Global Affairs, by staying away from EU meetings until the Europeans took free trade seriously..He only had to duck one meeting.The result, eventually, was the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) that now defines Canadian trade with European signatories.The Global Affairs foreign policy agenda did not and does not favour Israel. Neither, it seems, does Mr. Carney’s government, and Carney has conditionally recognized Palestine as a state.Stephen Harper’s strong advocacy for Israel is well known, of course. (In Here for Canada, he speaks at length about his 2014 speech to the Knesset.)Then there’s Turkey, from which Mr. Carney recently returned, bubbling with enthusiasm.Harper comments that Turkish President Recep Erdoğan “has created an executive presidency for himself and pursued the mass incarceration and purges of civilian and military officials… He has made life increasingly difficult for Kurds, Christians and other minorities in Turkey.”However, as Harper notes, closer ties with Turkey are predictably very much a Global Affairs priority. He says foreign affairs bureaucrats repeatedly asked him to “disavow a parliamentary resolution, passed during Paul Martin’s government, that recognized the Armenian genocide of World War I – which our party had supported... I rejected it each time.”However, last month, Prime Minister Carney visited Turkey and declared it “a critical partner in the mission” to “create greater certainty, security, and prosperity for Canadians.”And so on. I’m sure he believes that. Harper didn’t.Harper is at his most enjoyable when talking about foreign leaders..Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez tried to lure him onto a plan to “encircle” the US from the north. “Was Chavez serious? Was he just joking?”Obama: Harper “thought highly of him.”Biden: “…a great friend and admirer of Canada… Joe is very well-versed and often has strong opinions…”Putin: The “post-Soviet economy, which had always been a kleptocracy, was dominated by organized crime, in which Putin was its biggest don.”Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu: “Probably the smartest, best-read, most-articulate foreign leader I have met. Love him or hate him, my prediction is that no matter who is in power after Netanyahu, they will deviate little from the course Bibi has charted on a range of domestic and foreign affairs.”Other reviewers have accused Harper of selective memory and omissions; they argue the portrait is incomplete.Yes. But that would be true of most political memoirs. The test must always be whether the positive account is still worth having.In this case, Harper’s simple report of what his government did and why they did it is valuable in itself. And vitally, without ever abusing the tradition that once you’re voted out you leave, its simple account of what good government looks like should make Canadians look anew at what they’re getting today.Nigel Hannaford was Stephen Harper’s Manager of Speechwriting between 2009 and 2015.