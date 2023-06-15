Janitor

"Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company." Quote from briefing notes provided by Natural Resources Canada to Federal Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson. The 'green' future is not an attractive one for most Canadians. However, on June 15th, Minister Wilkinson introduced the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act, a re-branded down-payment on the 'Just Transiton.'

And so Justin Trudeau’s ‘Just Transition’ begins.

The Liberal government is not calling it that, of course. When Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced Bill C-50 this morning, he called it the ‘Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act.

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

JPB
JPB

Hey, Stalin had 5 year plans too - they were equally successful!

Big10-4
Big10-4

Liberal/NDP anti-human policies have to end!!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

There is no race to Net Zero anywhere outside the west. The actual race is away from the US dollar, green energy suicide into the BRICS. Make no mistake about it everyone else will be using oil and gas and the West will be living in squalor. Canadians are going to learn all about Capital Flight and what that term means soon enough because the entrepreneurs will also start running for the exits.

guest356
guest356

With 2 seats in Alberta, Zoolander simply regards us as dirt under his feet. Not a care in the world for our people, our children and grandchildren's future, the future prospects for native communities or for the economy of Canada. He is a Nihilist by name and nature. If the Eastern half of this country do not get a conscience and some critical thinking I seriously doubt Canada in its current form will continue to exist in the very near future.

northrungrader
northrungrader

It is time to just say NO. Premier Smith, it's time to represent Alberta. Anyone from Edmonton and Calgary that supports this liberal scam, please feel free to leave, I hear the Great Lakes has some cheap water front properties for you.

