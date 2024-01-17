Opinion

HANNAFORD: How Calgary city council strains at a gnat and swallows a camel

The council in charge of western Canada's premier city has a bad habit of majoring on the minors, while failing to act on things that might save taxpayers money. Plus it has this irritating habit of interfering with things municipal councils were never intended to do; for example, now you have to beg for condiments at the restaurant.
Plus it has this irritating habit of interfering with things municipal councils were never intended to do; for example, now you have to beg for condiments at the restaurant.
Calgary City Council
Retailers
Bags
condiments

