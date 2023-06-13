PABLO RODRIGUEZ

Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez, and Prime Minister Trudeau... using community groups to destroy Canadian values.

 Courtesy of CBC

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez would like to believe Canadians want “stronger legislation” to regulate online content. This, he concludes from his department’s report What we heard: 2022 Roundtables on Online Safety. And if it were so, it would provide the public-relations cover for a Liberal priority, increasingly tight federal controls upon what Canadians can do with the internet. 

However, if you're thinking, ‘That doesn’t sound right. Everybody I know thinks free speech is great. Who wants more controls?' you're not alone. And, you’re asking the right questions.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What’s truly worrisome is the willingness of the media and Liberal supporters to give away their freedom and future.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

The Libs have spent many moons developing this strategy. Fortunately, the majority will finally get it, and they (the Libs) will be bit in the a**.........and won't recover for many, many terms. God speed, fellow true Canadians.

