HANNAFORD: How you make money in the Blue Sky City these days

It used to be that if you wanted to make a lot of money in these ’ere parts that you got a hat and some cattle. Moving with the times, you sold the cows and bought a drilling rig.And Calgary was the result. Skyscrapers, fall-over-your-own-boots prosperity, wide streets, an international airport and a reputation as a go-getter place second to none in Canada.Not a bad brand, if you can win it by your own hard work.And that’s what people did, who knew how to do real work that produced real value.But, what if it’s money for old rope you want? You know, easy money based on exploiting ignorance and pretension? Let’s say you also were late to the game with designing social-control apps for the federal government... Missed that opportunity altogether.Then what?Here’s a great idea. Go to the City of Calgary and sell them on a brand change, and then hand them a bill for a million dollars.A million? No, no, no... they wouldn’t think you’re serious. Tell them $5 million. The more you make ’em pay, the better they’ll like it. Settle for $4.8, for goodwill, if you must.How hard could that be?Judging by results, not hard at all. As above, money for old rope.So here we are, we’re no longer ‘feeling the energy.’ This is now the Blue Skies City, with a brand that’s ‘community-owned and reflective of all Calgarians,’ and to be specific that ‘includes diverse, equity-deserving communities including… youth indigenous ethnic minorities (sexual minorites).’For that, they paid somebody $4.8 million?Could they not have found another $200,000 for the rainbow and made it an even five?Obviously, the whole thing is a woke farce. It is deeply celebrated only by people who don’t know which washroom to use but who enjoy making people who do, pay attention to them. But that’s the world we live in; it’s all about what’s under the belt.So here’s the thing.Let’s say the people who stuck a $4.8 million invoice on the City of Calgary for this piece of fluff, are actually the spiritual descendants of an earlier generation of Calgary entrepreneurs who, spotting an opportunity, knew how to go for it. Had they produced any value at all, that could almost be admirable. Next stop, Ottawa.And let’s say the city councillors who thought this was a great idea, are operating with all the discernment shown by the rubes who enrich the hustlers at the Calgary Stampede fairground every year.And finally, let’s say you don’t much care for how things turned out.Ah, there’s the rub.The rules are made by the people who show up.They did.You didn’t.They win.You lose.And you’re therefore stuck with Blue Skies until you elect a slate of councillors that reflects what a different demographic thinks, the group of people who are as diverse as Calgary has become, who will include anybody who can join them in producing value and really don’t have time to waste on pouting about equity.You have 18 months to get it together.Anyway, I have to go. I have an appointment to sell new clothes to the entire city council.Never mind the quality, feel the width.