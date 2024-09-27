Opinion

HANNAFORD: In the name of unity, Trudeau divides Canadians

His policy of looking for hate where none may exist, sets neighbours against each other. So much for unity. Just how low do the Liberals go?
Prime Minister Trudeau with Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities
Prime Minister Trudeau with Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Policy of defining Conservatives as 'haters' a new low for Trudeau
Liberals seek to divide Canadians against each other
Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news