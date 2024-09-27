HANNAFORD: In the name of unity, Trudeau divides Canadians

It used to be said that patriotism was the last refuge of a scoundrel. In today’s Canada, where the sentiments of national aspiration rest uneasily upon the lips of a prime minister who thinks Canada’s just a post-national entity— not a real country — a new refuge has had to be found. He finds it in accusing other Canadians of hate. That is, when times get tough for him — as they most certainly are today — he launches the scream, ‘there are racists here, we must expose and punish them.’ Or he will accuse his political opponents of 'inciting hate,' and in the words of Diversity and Inclusion Minister Karmal Khera, of "pandering to right-wing conspiracy theorists.'In other words, find 'victims' and offer to 'protect' them from their persecutors who would be, why, his political opponents. You know, those Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre, who 'pander to alt-right extremists' and 'incite hate' towards women. For, now that an unstable House of Commons makes a general election possible at any moment, the prime minister wants to ‘change the channel’ — that is, draw attention away from his manifest failures as a national leader. So, don't let the talk be about people who can't afford rent, or groceries. Don't try and tell people why paying a carbon tax is good for them. That's like blackface and Indian dressup parties. The facts aren't on your side. No, tell them about the haters out there. Then you can make the facts whatever you want them to be..Liberals claim Conservatives 'incite hate' against women, minorities.Such is the thinking behind his government’s $237 million exercise in dividing Canadians against each other, a grant program to induce people to denounce their neighbours, by accusing them of ‘hate.’ The fund was rolled out on Monday by Diversity and Inclusion Minister Karmal Khera.So who exactly are these haters? Are they kids in hoodies who go out at night to spray paint swastikas on synagogues? (Or more likely these days, kids in keffiyehs making a noise outside a Jewish bagel shop?) Are they klansmen burning crosses on suburban lawns?When the Western Standard has looked into who is considered hateful by the groups this government funds, it tends not be any of the above. They're not even haters, just people who're anti-woke. Right now for example, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network — which has received hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars over the years — is anxious on all of our behalfs that Muslims teamed up with supposedly anti-Muslim groups to promote last week's Million Man March for children. Thus what parents generally reckon to be their legitimate interest in guiding their children safely through puberty, becomes in the anti-hate people evidence of 'hate' for sexual minorities. But the Trudeau Liberals pay the Canadian Anti-Hate Network to report in as increasing numbers of people mobilize in defence of their children, so that they can then make bland and unspecific allegations that hate for trans kids is increasing.Yes, it's sleight of hand. But why would you think it wouldn't be like that? The Network was also deeply anxious that Matt Walsh's hilarious US movie 'Am I a Racist?' is playing in Canadian theatres this weekend. (Must be a slow news day.) After all, they could have led with these yobbos terrorizing a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto. But you won't find much on their site about Gaza sympathisers harassing Jews. That's a big deal actually. How would you like this lot in your area? When does protest become harrassment?They're not the only ones of course. There are literally dozens, including the Community Media Advocacy Centre that famously gave a desk to Leith Marouf, author of multiple anti-Jewish tweets. .Anti-racism trainer fired from Canadian government for antisemitism returns to Twitter lambasting Jews.This is not, of course, the first time that governments have tried to build support by directing popular sentiment against a particular demographic. In other countries, it's not unusual. Nor is the first deployment of a strategic lie, offered as 'a narrative.'However, in Liberal Democratic Canada, we have always thought the methods of the French and Russian revolutions, and the Third Reich, to be despicable ways to grab power. Now we have a Liberal government making baseless charges against Canadians of a different political party.Just how low do the Liberals go? .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. 