HANNAFORD: Inching to Armageddon?

President-elect Trump's warning that, "we have never been closer to World War Three than we are today, under Joe Biden." Trump added, "A global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare." Trump went on to emphasize that his objective was a total secession of hostilities, "all shooting has to stop.".Trump issues World War III warning.Those inclined to dismiss Trump's warning as bluster, fail to recognize the escalating nature of the war in eastern Europe. Existing belligerents are being pulled in deeper. Now, with the arrival of North Korean troops in Russia — and now the Houthis if all people — along with President Biden's recent authorization of the use of American-made long range missiles, and the use by Ukraine of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the stakes are significantly raised as is the international scope of the conflict..To talk about this on tonight's episode of Hannaford, is Professor Rob Huebert from the University of Calgary's Centre for Military and Strategic Studies, one of the leading centres of excellence in military and strategic studies in North America.Huebert says he is deeply concerned about the widening scope of the eastern European war, one that he dates from Russia's original annexation of the Crimea in 2014, or even to Georgia in 2008 and that has already cost the lives of as many as a million people — with no end in sight.There really are no 'lines in the sand' left. Anything is possible. The question is where does it end.