Opinion

HANNAFORD: Israel going for broke

Israeli ambassador to Canada says no more Hamas, no more Hezbollah... and he's not happy with Ottawa's weak response to anti-semitic harrassment in Canada
HANNAFORD: Israel going for broke
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hamas
Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon
Hannaford, Israel goes for broke
Israelie ambassador, Iddi Moed
Iran exporting revolution

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news