HANNAFORD: It's not Elon Musk who threatens Canadian news, it's Trudeau

After all, the Liberals love the CBC. They love it so much that as reported by Blacklock’s, they want to leave the door open for CEO Catherine Tait to receive a bonus as she leaves the building for the last time, even though under her leadership the CBC loses money. Which is to say it can’t live within the $1.4 billion budget allowed it by the Government of Canada.

Mercy! Who gets a bonus when they lose money?

Actually in the CBC, a lot of people; 45 senior executives got to share $3.3 million — an average of $73,000 each.

