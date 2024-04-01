Opinion

HANNAFORD: It's not the government we don't trust, it's the Trudeau Liberals

The prime minister tends to think that if you don't agree with his unfailing and judicious opinions, somebody is with malice aforethought, feeding you disinformation from which you must be protected. Nigel Hannaford offers examples
The prime minister tends to think that if you don't agree with his unfailing and judicious opinions, somebody is with malice aforethought, feeding you disinformation from which you must be protected. Nigel Hannaford offers examplesCourtesy John Thrower/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Privy Council Office
Canada's Natural Governing party
Canadians don't trust Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news