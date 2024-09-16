HANNAFORD: Just how lucky can Trump get?

After not one but two close calls, in how much danger is former President Donald Trump? David Knight Legg, tonight’s guest on ‘Hannaford' says Trump will win in November — “independent voters are breaking his way” — but he does have to stay alive."I think the issue is going to be that when you've got amateurs able to get this close to the president and get a shot off, what happens if you get somebody that's part of a deeply embedded, very smart, network?" Plenty of people want him dead, after all... including the Russians... "it's hard to imagine, but if you run scenarios, you know adversaries to the West feature professional assassins... the Russians are famous for it and they usually have a victim every couple of years."As for getting elected however, he does have a better-than-good chance, says Alberta-born Knight Legg. .Knight Legg is today an international financier but within the last ten years has been special adviser to former premier Jason Kenney and architect of both Invest Alberta and the Indigenous Opportunities Corp.On this election, he is resting his predictions upon independent voters. He says while committed voters are roughly equivalent, 'independents' are increasingly turning to former president Trump, especially in the eight key states upon whose electoral college votes this election turns. .“One of the meta trends that's been occurring for the last 25 years in the United States is that more and more people are saying, ’I'm not going to tell you what colour political card is in my wallet. So what's really interesting is the loyalty that people are expressing to their party is going down and the number of people that are just saying ‘I'm not loyal to any party’ has been growing.""So you've got two very interesting trends.First the liberals and the Democrats are becoming harder left in their base. The same thing is happening on the right. Second, if you look at the polls in the eight states whose electoral college votes will determine this election, the swing states that aren't already governed by majorities that are either democratic — California and New York — or clearly republican like Texas and Florida, those eight states have very high marginal numbers of Independents and within the Independents, they're breaking right now 60/40 for Trump."Knight Legg also considers Trump's decision to bring Robert F Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard on to his team as strategically sound, even a master stroke.Why? Watch the show tonight. the links activate at 7:00pm MT..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.