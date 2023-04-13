Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, with fellow western premiers Scott Moe (Saskatchewan) and Heather Stefanson (Manitoba,) was quick to respond to federal Justice Minister Lametti's comment about repealing legislation that gives the western provinces control over their own natural resources.

If you live west of the Ontario/Manitoba border, it seems not a month goes by the Trudeau government doesn’t do something to make you mad. Therefore, when Justice Minister David Lametti said earlier this week he would ‘look into’ rescinding the legislation by which the prairie provinces enjoy natural resource rights, westerners were predictably — and justifiably — furious.

Was the ‘Just Transition’ an insufficient assault upon their energy industry that Ottawa would now just take control of it so the Liberals could wind it down faster as they pursued their climate-change grail?

Federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti, has been slammed for comments suggesting he would like to take over western resources. But his remarks were more in the context of aboriginal politics.

