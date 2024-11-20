Opinion

HANNAFORD: Latest Toronto shootout confirms illegal guns are the problem

The Trudeau Liberals just won't acknowledge cause and effect
Police have confirmed that none of the guns fired in last week's Toronto shooting had ever been legally held in Canada. (All were smuggled in from the US.) At least 100 shots were fired, and 23 people were arrested. So much for the Liberal government's attempt to fight handgun crime in Toronto by confiscating long guns in the rest of Canada...
Police have confirmed that none of the guns fired in last week's Toronto shooting had ever been legally held in Canada. (All were smuggled in from the US.) At least 100 shots were fired, and 23 people were arrested. So much for the Liberal government's attempt to fight handgun crime in Toronto by confiscating long guns in the rest of Canada...
