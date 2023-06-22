Smoke stacks in China
Greenpeace

It’s perverse. Under the Canadian Constitution, energy and environment are provincial jurisdictions. Nevertheless, when Canada’s Liberal government wants to expand its reach, it just tells the provinces because it's all one atmosphere, it's taking control of their air, their water and their energy: It’s all one atmosphere right? Doesn’t stop at your border, you know. What you do affects everybody else.

To repeat, that's not what the Constitution says. But, let's say we believe them. This is what’s perverse: When you take that argument internationally, the Liberals won’t hear of it.

Anyone who believes the liberals are concerned about “climate change” are bigger fools than I gave them credit for. It’s control the Liberals crave, and they will freeze us, starve us and imprison us to get it. If Trudeau cared about the climate, he would certainly not be traveling all over the world with a huge entourage on a weekly basis, pumping more carbon into the atmosphere on a weekly basis than most canadian families do in a year. They are hypocrites and liars.

