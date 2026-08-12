Opinion

HANNAFORD: Looking after ‘The Boss’ is job one

US journos may whimper, but the RCMP would have done much the same thing.
Canadian motorcade in the narrow streets of a Bogota slum. Protecting the prime minister was the priority
Canadian motorcade in the narrow streets of a Bogota slum. Protecting the prime minister was the priorityNigel Hannaford
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