Opinion

HANNAFORD: MAID expansion rolls on, no matter how Health Canada spins it

'Behind the cheerful Friday news release lies a record-high death count, soaring Track 2 cases, and a system quietly pushing the boundaries far beyond its 2016 promise.'
MAID Canada
MAID CanadaPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Health Canada
Opinion
Palliative Care
Opinion Column
16,000 people in Canada received MAID in 2024
Track 2 deaths up one third

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news