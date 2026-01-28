HANNAFORD: My bet, back to the polls in spring

If Ottawa were governed by the parliamentary calendar rather than the political one, this minority Parliament might limp on indefinitely, sustained by procedure, habit, and the fear of voters shared by all parties. But if Prime Minister Mark Carney is fantasizing about a spring election, you could figure out why.The first reason is simple enough: Parliament is not working for him. His legislative agenda has run aground in committee, where opposition parties – and occasionally restive allies – have discovered the quiet power of delay. Bills stall in committee. Amendments multiply. Momentum evaporates. Minority governments can function under such conditions: Stephen Harper, who next week will host a Conservative gathering in Ottawa to mark the 20th anniversary of his swearing in as prime minister, stickhandled his way from 2006 to 2011. However, such longevity comes at the price of constant bartering and uncertainty.Carney, thus far, has shown little appetite for either and understandably wants to pursue an ambitious agenda. But so far all he has to show for 10 months in office is the low-yield One Canadian Economy Act (C-5) and last year's budget. C-5 was supposed to fast track infrastructure and internal trade changes but frankly, nobody today can tell the difference. As for the budget, a planned $80 billion deficit is not an achievement.Meanwhile, the dark triad of Bills C-2, C-8, and C-9 that collectively expand control of what people can say and do on the Internet remain mercifully stuck in committee.It's not much to brag about, but Mr. Carney desperately wants to drive his agenda..The second reason is the sudden change in the political weather. Mr. Carney’s standing with the public has risen sharply since his widely praised address at Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum. It was, in my view as a former prime ministerial speechwriter, a confident and polished performance: technocratic without being bloodless, internationalist without sounding aloof. It was generously supplied with hokum, of course. For example, " We’re working with our NATO allies, including the Nordic Baltic Gate, to further secure the alliance’s northern and western flanks, including through Canada’s unprecedented investments in over-the-horizon radar, in submarines, in aircraft, and boots on the ground, boots on the ice." Come, come. Military recruitment is through the floor as young men have concluded that these days the Government of Canada wants it to be a girl's life in the Canadian Armed Forces. Plus, we have the worst procurement process in NATO. It'll be 10 years at best before the RCN sees a new submarine. As for boots on the ice, there's a lot of ice and not many dog teams. Hokum, indeed.But Canadians mostly don't know that. So, for a leader whose chief vulnerability has been the suspicion that he is more banker than politician, the speech still worked. It reminded undiscerning voters why he was recruited in the first place – and why his party took the risk. Aristotle would have approved..Third, there is Donald Trump, the perfect opponent for Mr. Carney.For him, Trump represents not just a problem to be managed but an opponent to be run against. The looming renegotiation of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement promises to be contentious, unpredictable, and noisy, precisely the sort of geopolitical drama in which Mr. Carney’s experience and temperament become assets. Framing himself as Canada’s steady hand against American turbulence is a far easier argument to make than a list of his accomplishments.Timing matters here. Trump leaves office in 2028. By 2029, assuming Carney could govern out a full minority term, the opportunity to campaign against Trump simply would not exist. If Carney wants to make that contrast central to his appeal, now's the time, before the gloss wears off..The unprepared NDP merely adds an incentive. With the firing of members of the civil service, Canada's social democrats are not happy even now. All Mr. Carney needs to do is push them a little too far - perhaps some parliamentary pull back on the green agenda that he's already hinted at or taking tampons out of the men's washrooms at the DND - they walk, and he has the election he wants. The party itself will be on the back foot anyway, emerging from a mid-March leadership convention with a new leader still clutching the short straw pressed into his hand, still broke, and with the usual post-convention exhaustion. They will not be ready.The Liberals, by contrast, have their own launch pad. Their April convention offers an ideal moment to pivot from governing to campaigning: to ratify Carney’s leadership in a celebratory setting, sharpen the message, and quietly put the campaign machinery on standby. Or he could just exercise his prerogative of asking the Governor General to dissolve Parliament. That's perfectly constitutional.From there, the calendar almost suggests itself. Late May or early June would allow the prime minister to strike while his popularity remains high, his opponents unsettled, and the international context still favourable..Which leaves the Conservatives.Pierre Poilievre’s 12-minute response to Carney’s Davos speech was revealing – not so much for what it said as for what it signalled.Mr. Poilievre framed Carney as an avatar of elite consensus, fluent in global forums but disconnected from domestic realities. It was a familiar line of attack, delivered with customary discipline. But if an election is indeed imminent, the Conservatives will need to decide whether that critique is sufficient.Running against “globalism” may animate the base, but it risks shrinking the target. Carney is not Justin Trudeau, and the country is not in the same mood. Conservatives will have to broaden their appeal without blunting their edge: to translate economic frustration into a forward-looking argument rather than a retrospective grievance.That likely means shifting from denunciation to contrast – acknowledging Carney’s competence while questioning his instincts.Mr. Poilievre can accept the need for international engagement while still insisting on domestic priorities. It means offering not just opposition to the prime minister’s worldview – China our new best friend? Really? – but an alternative account of what Canadian economic sovereignty looks like in a volatile world.Spring elections favour leaders who appear ready and whose opponents merely appear reactive. At the moment, Carney looks increasingly like a prime minister in a hurry – and one who believes the conditions will never again be quite this accommodating. Ottawa has seen this movie before. When a leader starts scanning the calendar instead of the Order Paper, the writs are rarely far behind.(Of course, I could be completely wrong...)