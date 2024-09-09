Political consultant Yaroslav Baran (right) doesn't expect an early election, but says that when it happens it will be 'the dirtiest ever,' as the Liberals fight to survive.
Political consultant Yaroslav Baran (right) doesn't expect an early election, but says that when it happens it will be 'the dirtiest ever,' as the Liberals fight to survive.Western Standard files.
Opinion

HANNAFORD: Nastiest election ever coming, but maybe not just yet

Guest of Hannaford show suggests Liberal desperation will lead to Liberal misrepresentation — and massive fearmongering — again
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yaroslav Baran
election predictions
Liberals likely to go dirty
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news