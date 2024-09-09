HANNAFORD: Nastiest election ever coming, but maybe not just yet

“This will be the dirtiest campaign ever.” Thus, Yaroslav Baran, tonight’s guest on ‘Hannaford.’Baran, an Ottawa-based political consultant and principal of the Pendulum Group comments on the situation in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself since Jagmeet Singh famously 'tore up' the Confidence and Supply Agreement last week. He is now so anxious to avoid a confidence vote, that he will not even offer a Speech from the Throne when Parliament resumes, because “it’s a confidence vote!”.“They’re really hampered in what they can do between now and the election, they’re afraid to move and they should be.”Baran also says that perversely, Canada’s separatist Bloc Quebecois could end up becoming what keeps in power the most unpopular government Canada has had in decades.“The Bloc Quebecois is the most indifferent to an election. They can’t form government, they never will form government, so they are the most indifferent. They operate less on political expediency and ‘what can we get a Liberal government, what can we get out of a Conservative government, they’ll sell to the highest bidder. That makes them the easiest potential dance partner for the Liberals and the most likely to support a federal budget that the Liberals put forward if it works for them.”As the Bloc is easily satisfied and the NDP has only just finished paying off their debts from the 2021 election and needs time to rebuild, Baran says an early election is unlikely.But when it does come... “Brace yourself, it's going to get very nasty, probably nastier than we've ever seen it before, real quick. Fear mongering sometimes is the only card you have left, and in politics parties play whatever cards they have. So, they’re going to portray Mr. Poilievre as an alt-right, as far right as you can go.”Tune in to ‘Hannaford’ at 19:00MT, or any time thereafter..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.