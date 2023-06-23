Paper boys

Delivering the Montreal Monitor in 1943... Before Facebook, it was paper carriers who got the news to the customers, but they were an expense. Facebook has been doing it for free but newspaper publishers now want their paper carrier to pay them...

 Wiki Commons

The Titanic being sadly once more in the headlines, may I be forgiven just once for invoking at a sensitive time the cliche of rearranging its deckchairs as a metaphor for somebody not getting the big picture.

So two thoughts about who represents what for News Media Canada, whose spokesman Paul Deegan has been talking to the Globe and Mail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.