The residential school at Port Alberni overlooked the Somass River and made a pleasant enough prospect. Yet for more than 20 years, it was the lair of a vicious sexual predator. Judicial evidence for murder at residential schools may be in short supply; evidence for the vilest allegations of sexual abuse is readily available.

One can argue, as did Manitoba columnist Brian Giesbrecht on Saturday, that “there is no credible evidence that any child who died at a residential school died, or was buried, under sinister circumstances.”

What one cannot argue however, is that no indigenous children were brutalised, mistreated or intentionally harmed by those who should have been caring for them. For that sadly, there is evidence enough. Even in a century when all Canadian schools were run with a rigour and harshness that appalls parents today, the worst residential schools were worse again, thoroughly nasty places where poor supervision and lax management gave sexual predators opportunity for vile crimes against young children. So lax was the system that even when apprehended, they were typically moved on without criminal charges being pressed.

Edward S
Edward S

Was the rate of abuse higher than other boarding schools?

