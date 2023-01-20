Notley's reacts to Just Transition

Faced with clear evidence the Liberal government has a detailed plan to transition energy workers into janitors and other occupations, it was no surprise Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley needed a week to assemble her thoughts about the so-called "Just Transition."

After all, what could she possibly say?

"It's clear by now that Albertans have lost their patience with Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Rachel Notley." 

(3) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

I can not wait to the next election when Smith and Notley have a debate. Smith will turn the corrupt, brain dead Notley inside out.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

NOtley is in a tough place but saying she will take them to a Canadian court is saying she will do whatever Ottawa says. If Albertans do not like JustInflation, Justransition, Just be poor, they have only one remaining option and that is to leave Confederation, sooner the better.

fpenner
fpenner

This “Just Transition” plan is a gift to Smith and she should be able to slam dunk the upcoming election now.

