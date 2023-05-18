Smith vs Notley May 18

Whatever party you already intend to vote for cannot change one thing about the Alberta Leaders' debate. That is minds may or not have been changed, but Rachel Notley came across as a negative — even irritating — presence on the stage; Smith on the other hand smiled a lot, radiating goodwill, grace and in her closing remarks a little humility, promising to serve to the best of her ('ummm, sometimes less than perfect') ability.

For Smith, this was the desired outcome, a win even.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

retiredpop
retiredpop

It's clear from this debate that Notley has no concrete plans to improve life for Albertans. She is just a tired old has been that only knows how to attack someone who is clearly much more capable of running the province. By the way if you take away about 2 lbs of makeup from Notley you wouldn't be calling her attractive.

fpenner
fpenner

If the author states that Notley is attractive then I ask if he’s been drinking beer or hard liquor?

sigfinga
sigfinga

I would have to disagree with Mr.Hannaford. Rachel Notley is not attractive. She looks like something from Dark Crystal

eldon628
eldon628

I apologize for my reply to your last article. I missed where you mentioned that Danielle was absolved of the AG contact.

Thankyou for writing that and for this article which accurately depicts the debate.

noname
noname

How does one choose between them? One is a commie & the other spells freedom from mandates! Simple chose?

Zak007
Zak007

Are you serious? Really? "spells freedom from the mandates" - what is this? What mandates? Just because Danielle Smith talks about freedoms I would vote for her. Freedom is at the heart of our democracy. If we loose that, we have nothing. This is our GOD's given RIGHT and nobody, but nobody has the right to take it away from you, and me. NDP commies are on the other side. The choice could not be more clear than this.

dtander
dtander

I honestly don't know what Rachel Notley could say that would induce me to vote for her party. I remember her government. I remember the tax raises and the Carbon Tax. I particularly remember her torpedoing my UCP candidate in the last election with false accusations of white supremacism...it still makes me angry. and how about those communist candidates she's allowing to run in _this_ election? Smith may not be perfect, but I do think her heart is in the right place. I don't know where Rachel Notley's heart is, but I don't think it's anyplace I care about.

retiredpop
retiredpop

I'm pretty sure Notley's heart is with Justin Trudeau.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

[thumbup]

