NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful."
Hypocrisy upon hypocrisy... Even as NDP leader Rachel Notley condemns Premier Danielle Smith for limiting questions at press conferences, Notley herself avoids questions she doesn't want to answer by arbitrarily cancelling reporters who might ask questions she doesn't like.
Now of course, as leader of a political party Ms. Notley is entitled to not talk to anybody she chooses, although it's an unusual tack to take with an election seven weeks away. But, it's her party.
And at the Western Standard we knew something was up, which is why I went to see her at a media event earlier Monday. A few months ago, the Alberta NDP removed the Western Standard from its distribution list for media advisories and news releases. It is customary for political parties to circulate notice of forthcoming press conferences and media events and their positions on matters of the day. Usually, it's a shotgun approach, everybody gets everything whether they want it or not. However, the Alberta wing of the federal NDP decided it didn't want to share this information with us and while it seems a bizarre choice, they are certainly within their rights to exclude our publication or any other from their list, if that's how they feel.
It's notable that the Saskatchewan wing of the party also knows how we differ from them on policy, but remains content to share their information
So, in my encounter with Ms. Notley this morning, after wishing her a 'Happy Birthday,' I asked her whether she would commit to restoring the Western Standard to the list.
And this is where it got interesting: She wouldn't answer questions from the Western Standard. It turns out that we were cut off from the media releases because we were 'not a real newspaper,' and by the way, our editorial positioning is "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful."
Let the record be clear: We are none of those things. We represent family values, personal responsibility and hard-working Albertans who pay their taxes and play by the rules.
And in thus accusing us of these slurs — nuclear slurs one might say, in this day and age — Ms. Notley here revealed the problem with her branch of the NDP. They present a smiling face. They want you to like them. They want your vote.
But they can't take disagreement.
So if you do disagree, they won't answer you, they'll just pretend you don't exist.
In this, they could actually take a lesson from Premier Smith. During my career, I have seen few politicians accept more unsubstantiated calumny than Smith, but I have yet to see her tell a questioner in a public setting that they're unworthy to ask, that their ideas offensive, and that therefore they shouldn't receive an answer. I have seen Smith take questions on social and cultural questions that must deeply offend her libertarian sensibilities. She treats them all with grace.
Self-evidently, Ms. Notley does not.
Her problem is that we do exist and that they are profoundly wrong on some things that go to the heart of how we live in Alberta. And they don't have good answers — in some cases, any answers — so instead of engaging, they just shut us down. (And also this morning, Keean Bexte and and Alex Dhaliwal of Rebel News.)
Again, we concede their right to control access to their own press conferences.
What we do not concede, is any right whatsoever to decide what is a newspaper and what is not.
The Western Standard is most certainly a news site — one that often points out things about the NDP that they would rather not become part of the public record.
Before I had even returned from her press conference, Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt had nailed it.
"Rachel Notley is entitled to decide who she will take questions from and how many, however hypocritical. She is not entitled to decide who is media and who is not. The Western Standard will never retract a story that contains no errors, other than offending her sensitivities," he said.
Amen and amen. And we will continue to hold Ms. Notley and her party to account, in the election campaign as she seeks a four-year blank cheque from Alberta's voters and in the years after, whatever the result may be.
It's something serious for voters to think about it. If people won't talk to you when they're in opposition, how do you think it will go for you if they form government?
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(7) comments
WS is a breath of fresh air in the media world and a voice for 'patriotic conservative people'. Don't overestimate your (WS) influence and don't underestimate any moves the minion ndp/liberano cabalists make. They're a well oiled machine and have more resources than you might imagine. If anybody is able and has not yet donated to the UCP I'd encourage you to do so, any donation is important in this war.
I hope WS wears this like a badge of honor. Snotley keeps showing hers and her parties true colors.
Hey Nigel just a quick correction... the NDP is not a provincial party it's a federal party with branch offices provincially run by the federal NDP leader of the day... so the following statement is miss leading!
"Now of course, as leader of a political party Ms. Notley is entitled to not talk to anybody she chooses, although it's an unusual tack to take with an election seven weeks away. But, it's her party.
Little people have little thoughts. Rachel Notley and her accolates belong to the coalition of little people.
The adults in the room (WS etal...) need to continue speaking up.
Nobody cares as Rachel will be running as in MP in Kelowna.
Well good on you. The left will not engage in a conversation. What else is new.
Keep it up WS. Great Work.
