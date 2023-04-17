Notley at Telus Convention Centre

NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful."

 screengrab

Hypocrisy upon hypocrisy... Even as NDP leader Rachel Notley condemns Premier Danielle Smith for limiting questions at press conferences, Notley herself avoids questions she doesn't want to answer by arbitrarily cancelling reporters who might ask questions she doesn't like. 

Now of course, as leader of a political party Ms. Notley is entitled to not talk to anybody she chooses, although it's an unusual tack to take with an election seven weeks away. But, it's her party. 

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(7) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

WS is a breath of fresh air in the media world and a voice for 'patriotic conservative people'. Don't overestimate your (WS) influence and don't underestimate any moves the minion ndp/liberano cabalists make. They're a well oiled machine and have more resources than you might imagine. If anybody is able and has not yet donated to the UCP I'd encourage you to do so, any donation is important in this war.

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

I hope WS wears this like a badge of honor. Snotley keeps showing hers and her parties true colors.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Hey Nigel just a quick correction... the NDP is not a provincial party it's a federal party with branch offices provincially run by the federal NDP leader of the day... so the following statement is miss leading!

"Now of course, as leader of a political party Ms. Notley is entitled to not talk to anybody she chooses, although it's an unusual tack to take with an election seven weeks away. But, it's her party.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Little people have little thoughts. Rachel Notley and her accolates belong to the coalition of little people.

The adults in the room (WS etal...) need to continue speaking up.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Nobody cares as Rachel will be running as in MP in Kelowna.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Well good on you. The left will not engage in a conversation. What else is new.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Keep it up WS. Great Work.

Report Add Reply

