Opinion

HANNAFORD: Now the Trudeau Liberals want you to quit drinking

"Wanted, a federal government that leaves people alone"
Shaken, not stirred... Cinematic portrayals of alcoholic consumption usually present it as normal enjoyment, if not positively glamorous in the style of James Bond. That's precisely the image that a faction within Health Canada wants to attack, using taxpayers' money, in much the same way that smoking has been demonized over the years.
Shaken, not stirred... Cinematic portrayals of alcoholic consumption usually present it as normal enjoyment, if not positively glamorous in the style of James Bond. That's precisely the image that a faction within Health Canada wants to attack, using taxpayers' money, in much the same way that smoking has been demonized over the years.Peter Engels, Artist
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Health Canada
Mark Holland
Alcohol
Pierre Elliot Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news