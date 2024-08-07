Opinion

HANNAFORD: Obviously, immigration screening is completely fouled up

Man accused of ISIS membership became citizen and is now charged with planning terror attack in Canada. How can that happen?
Conservative MPs Andrew Scheer and Luc Bertold tell reporters Tuesday that Canadians need to know how a man suspected of supporting ISIS and indeed participating in an ISIS execution video, could receive Canadian citizenship. The two asked that the House of Commons Public Safety Committee hold an emergency meeting.
Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi
ISIS propaganda video
Eldidi charged under terrorism sections of CCC
Liberals not detail-oriented

