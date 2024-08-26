Opinion

HANNAFORD: Ottawa's 'ridiculous' obsession with racism costs all of us

It is also a slander on a nation of mostly decent people
On 'Hannaford' tonight, Nigel Hannaford talks to Dr. Mark Milke from the Aristotle Foundation about Ottawa's practice of funding organizations to tell it that Canadians are racist.
On 'Hannaford' tonight, Nigel Hannaford talks to Dr. Mark Milke from the Aristotle Foundation about Ottawa's practice of funding organizations to tell it that Canadians are racist.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Heritage Canada
Aristotle Foundation For Public Policy
Dr. Mark Milke
Hannaford show

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news