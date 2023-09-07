Pierre Poilievre Press Conference Aug 23
Screenshot

Pollsters understand the news cycle as well as anybody else.

So it’s no accident I’m sure, that as the Party of Pierre goes into its Quebec convention a poll lands indicating that if an election had taken place yesterday, the Conservative Party of Canada transition team would be picking out offices in the Langevin Block today.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

gtkeough
gtkeough

To use the word "slump", is to ascertain the Trudope Liberals were any good at something constructive in the first place. Aside from those believing in the tooth ferry, we sadly know the answer.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

What we should demand is accountable government and bureaucracy.

guest50
guest50

Petty I know, and slightly off topic.... but,

Poilivre looks better with glasses. He needs to get rid of the contact lenses. There are too many voting Canadians who base their decisions on the attractiveness of the candidate.

Discerning people, are really desperate to get rid of Trudeau/Singh.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Never underestimate the foolhardiness of Liberal and NDP voters. Trudeau offered them legal marijuana in 2015 and got elected. Maybe he’ll offer them meth in the next election.

Paul S
Paul S

Trudeau will never resign on his own.... He will either be replaced by the liberal party (highly doubtful).... or voted out by the people in the 2025 election..... Trudeau knows that his time is limited and he and Freeland will do everything they can..... to leave power with Canada bankrupt! A lot of damage can be done in 2 years......

Free Canada
Free Canada

I have lost respect for Liberal and NDP voters in Canada. Something big needs to happen in the next 2 years to wake voters up to the fact most of our government leaders are Elite controlled. We all need to watch our leaders to make sure they are doing what is best for the people. Any leader that is climate change crazy, likes Carbon taxes, over spends, can not balance a budget, supports the dumb actions of the BOC is an Elite puppet.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nigel, the MSM hasn’t gone into their typical fear and smear campaign against PP and anything conservative yet, they will ramp it up into full blown rage and hate just in time for the election. They will take something like PP was caught Jay walking when he was 14, and run it as headline news for weeks, and claim it is reason he should never be PM.

