Opinion

HANNAFORD: Pierre Poilievre’s passionate pitch for patriotism

If Ottawa keeps rewarding anti-Alberta policies, why should Albertans believe federalism can still work?
Pierre Poilievre at Calgary's Legion Branch No 1
Pierre Poilievre at Calgary's Legion Branch No 1Walid Tamtam
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Federal Government
Opinion
Federalism
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Royal Canadian Legion Branch One, Calgary
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news