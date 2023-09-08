Poilievre Quebec City
There was plenty of good news for Alberta in what Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre told delegates at the party conference in Quebec City. A Conservative government will scrap Bill C-69 — the no-pipelines bill — and grant permits to export natural gas to places where it will replace ‘dirty coal:’ It will greenlight ‘zero-emitting Small Nuclear Reactors for New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.’ All things that Alberta has been demanding from Ottawa since 2015, when the Liberals took power… One pictures his old friend Premier Danielle Smith smiling with deep approval.

And the carbon tax will be gone.

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yes, Nigel, PP has brought me hope as well, I haven’t felt as proud and hopeful like this since I saw the Convoy roll through my town, I felt so good, I actually joined it. TodY I feel as though PP has brought a light to a very dark time in our history, now, it is up to us to “bring it home” and get him, and the CPC elected so we can start the healing process In this

Country.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

Hope is all that Alberta has had to live with for decades. And the light of hope has always, in the end, been inadequate to help, and has always been extinguished a few years later as the East ushers in the next Quebecois dictator.

The predatory psychopath running the show this time has caused more damage than all his predecessors combined.

Canada is a smoking ruin. If Alberta goes with hope all that will do is, as it always has in the last 5 or 6 decades, confirm our path to inevitable ruin with it.

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

Well said...

