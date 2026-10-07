Opinion

HANNAFORD: Quebec and Alberta have different priorities

Canada is not supposed to be a federal head office with provincial branch plants.
Danielle Smith, Mark Carney, and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Danielle Smith, Mark Carney, and Paul St-Pierre PlamondonImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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