HANNAFORD: Racism that Liberals can live with

One thing Conservative leaders learn to do right away is weed out people likely to be bad press for them. The haters, the nutters and the deniers of whatever passes today for received wisdom that would be, who once identified as ideologically unclean by a liberal press, fall off the ballot without examination or appeal.Not so the Liberal Party, however.It is indeed one of the most solid examples of the natural governing party’s ineffable grace and generosity of spirit with which it blesses the entire country, that a man whose tweets reveal him to be all of the above and in particular a vicious antisemite, could still find a welcome in the party, and for nearly seven years, a place at the federal funding trough.We are speaking of course, of the odious Laith Marouf, whose Community Media Advocacy Centre received around $600,000 in contracts from Heritage Canada between 2015 and 2022, to teach anti-racism to Canadian media.If you think there’s wisdom in ‘set a thief, to catch a thief,’ it was a truly inspired hire.For clearly in this subject area, Marouf was a scholar-practitioner. Indeed, even as he was exposing white supremacy on the taxpayers’ dime to a no-doubt deliciously masochistic press corps, along with colonialism and systemic racism in Apartheid Canada, (as he still likes to refer to the Government of Canada) he kept up a steady stream of antisemitic comments on his social media accounts about Israel. And, even people of colour he didn’t like. Famously, he celebrated the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell by referring to him as a ‘Jamaican house slave.’One thing about Marouf, he calls 'em as he sees 'em. To a fault….And he continues to do so today. He surfaced on Wednesday on Twitter ("X") to condemn Canadian consultant Mark Goldberg for leading a ‘Jewsade,’ of being a ‘Jewish supremacist and claiming ‘the world knows you (i.e. Goldberg) like to kill babies.’Seriously. There really are people who talk like that and these days they’re not confined to the ranks of the neo-nazis and the white supremacists. Some are in fact Liberals and members of the NDP and now we have found, students at Canadian universities in great numbers. Just watch the YouTube sites. And then ask yourself, for all the talk coming out of the Liberal government about the great threat presented by neo-nazis et al, how many do you yourself actually know?All of which raises two questions.How is it that a bloke like Marouf would ever get hired by the federal government, even one led by the persistently ‘just-not-ready’ and ideologically confused Justin Trudeau?And second, once hired, how did he stay hired? It’s a good question. Despite the puffy-cheeked expressions of governmental horror — “Oh the shock, the horror, how could we have known?” — the truth is that they had had plenty of warnings.The only answer that makes any sense is there’s a paternalistic blind spot in Liberal group-think.When white people are racist and say vile things, they must be jumped on from a great height. First, because saying vile things is wrong, second because if you condemn white racism you’ll never look bad in ethnic communities where you’re touting for votes.But, when people who aren’t white say hateful things about Jews and even about other non-white people… well, cut ’em some slack. Why would we hold them up to our standards? (There's paternalistic racism for you!) And we need their votes...As one enthusiastic tweeter put it, "The entire “anti-racism” “DEI” industry needs to be defunded and destroyed. It is and always has been an absolute fraud. Taxpayer dollars should not be going to people like this."Quite.