NDP MP Leah Gazan. If she has her way, it will become illegal to criticise or dispute the narrative that children were murdered at the Indian Residential Schools. A Senate committee supports her position.

In mid-July, a Senate committee recommended that so-called 'Residential School denialism' should be banned.

The Senate didn’t define the term, but what they were getting at is that people who think indigenous spokespeople claiming there were mass murders at these schools should produce evidence under cross-examination, shouldn’t be allowed to say that.

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Good introduction to the subject. Many of those who follow these matters in Alberta will be aware that a Mount Royal College prof. Frances Widdowson, was censored at the University of Lethbridge in February of this year for being a "residential school denier." U of L President, Mike Mahon, at first welcomed the academic presentation. Then people in, for instance, the Indigenous Studies Department, the Liberal Education Faculty, and the Education Faculty lobbied Dr. Mahon to cancel the talk of the "denier." Presto. It happened. Prof. Widdowson decided to come to the U anyway to speak in a public space. She was met by a well organized intervention. The protestors drowned out the presentation with loud drumming and chanting, a screeching electric guitar and sporadic shouting sprees. So much for freedom of speech let alone academic freedom in Alberta.

Thank you for the article. Frustrating times we live in. Who knew that the time of which G.K Chesteron spoke would come so soon? "Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer. We shall be left defending, not only the incredible virtues and sanities of human life, but something more incredible still, this huge impossible universe which stares us in the face." We live at a time where reality is being denied.

