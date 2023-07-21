In mid-July, a Senate committee recommended that so-called 'Residential School denialism' should be banned.
The Senate didn’t define the term, but what they were getting at is that people who think indigenous spokespeople claiming there were mass murders at these schools should produce evidence under cross-examination, shouldn’t be allowed to say that.
Why?
“The committee heard about ongoing denialism about Residential Schools and that some individuals deny the negative effects on generations of indigenous peoples."
"Of real concern to the committee is the small group of vocal individuals who try to undermine survivors’ accounts of the hardships and abuse they experienced at Residential Schools. Denialism serves to distract people from the horrific consequences of Residential Schools and the realities of missing children, burials and unmarked graves.”
So that’s why, then.
Given the amount of sorry-money flowing from the federal government to indigenous organizations, one can hardly blame indigenous activists for demanding that nobody be allowed to question the basic premise used to justify handing over billions of dollars to the Assembly of First Nations, as well as to individual indigenous people.
They got another $23 billion just this April.
They don’t call it reparations, but they might as well. So that’s just smart.
On the other hand, it is not the way we do things in Canada.
It is for the purposes of examining just such difficult issues as this, that Canadians have a long tradition of free speech in which both sides of an issue are rigorously examined.
Argument is not always pleasant. It certainly makes some people uncomfortable. Heaven knows, we have adversarial discussions about the Constitution, about Confederation itself and more recently about whether Ottawa should control the Internet and whether the use of the Emergencies Act to end the Convoy was justified.
And if the Liberal government would get out of the way, we would have an extremely adversarial discussion of alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections.
That the government refuses to expose itself to such an examination shows just how uncomfortable this process of adversarial examination makes the prime minister himself.
However, nobody but a Liberal would argue that therefore we should simply accept Mr. Trudeau's word that everything was fine.
Returning then to the Senate proposal to ban ‘denialism,’ the very obvious linkages between cause and effect, indeed between victimhood asserted and an invoice for compensatory payment, do rather illustrate the exact reason why free discussion is such an important tool in democratic government.
“You owe me because I say so, you aren’t allowed to argue and I’ll tell you how big to make the cheque,” doesn’t cut it. We wouldn’t accept it in business, we won't accept it in diplomacy (and we certainly don’t accept it in divorce proceedings.)
For the purposes of this commentary, I pass no judgment on the merits of the indigenous claim that hundreds, nay thousands or even tens of thousands children were variously done to death by paedophile priests, vindictive nuns or neglectful overseers. The issue has been well canvassed by commentators such as Hymie Rubenstein, Brian Giesbrecht and our own Cory Morgan.
But here's where we stand:
You think indigenous people ought to produce some evidence to back their claims? Obviously, you hate indigenous people.
You think drag shows for little children are too much, too soon? Obviously, you hate gays.
You think biological males should not compete in women's sports? Obviously, you hate trans people.
And so on. If you’re anti-vaxx, you obviously hate everybody.
That's ridiculous.
It shouldn’t be necessary to have to mount a defence of free speech in this country at this time, or to warn against outlawing specific beliefs or points of view. But apparently, it is.
So for a let us turn to Alan Dershowitz, an American lawyer and Harvard professor who belongs to an ethnicity that has suffered more than most in the last century. And therefore more than most, one might not expect him to be the fearless free-speech advocate that he has become. Yet, he speaks with force and passion to a Canadian tradition: "Freedom of speech means freedom for those who you despise, and freedom to express the most despicable views. It also means that the government cannot pick and choose which expressions to authorize and which to prevent."
Exactly. If the Senate of Canada thinks that's an outrageous view, they should say why.
Meanwhile, their report should be accepted, shelved, and forgotten.
Good introduction to the subject. Many of those who follow these matters in Alberta will be aware that a Mount Royal College prof. Frances Widdowson, was censored at the University of Lethbridge in February of this year for being a "residential school denier." U of L President, Mike Mahon, at first welcomed the academic presentation. Then people in, for instance, the Indigenous Studies Department, the Liberal Education Faculty, and the Education Faculty lobbied Dr. Mahon to cancel the talk of the "denier." Presto. It happened. Prof. Widdowson decided to come to the U anyway to speak in a public space. She was met by a well organized intervention. The protestors drowned out the presentation with loud drumming and chanting, a screeching electric guitar and sporadic shouting sprees. So much for freedom of speech let alone academic freedom in Alberta.
Thank you for the article. Frustrating times we live in. Who knew that the time of which G.K Chesteron spoke would come so soon? "Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer. We shall be left defending, not only the incredible virtues and sanities of human life, but something more incredible still, this huge impossible universe which stares us in the face." We live at a time where reality is being denied.
