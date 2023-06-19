Reviewing the readout issued by the Government of Alberta after the premier's meeting with EnerCan Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, it is clear Smith didn't give an inch on the federal plan to take over Alberta's oil industry, and effectively destroy it.
Cutting through the polite diplomacies that must veil a complete lack of agreement, Smith baldly stated that "During today’s meeting, Alberta made clear our province wished to collaborate with the federal government on reaching a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. However, we told them we believed the federal government’s previously proposed oil and natural gas emissions cap and 2035 net-zero power grid regulations would damage the Alberta economy, cause significant job losses and scare away billions in investment dollars."
Right. She also reiterated the Government of Alberta's position that Ottawa was going to 'stay in its lane.'
“Our delegation also made clear the federal government must not unilaterally legislate any oil and natural gas emissions cap or electricity regulations impacting these areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction without Alberta’s approval."
And if they try it? Let them launch the lengthy, time-consuming court case with the uncertain outcome. What she did offer was a bilateral working group to look at ways to encourage carbon capture and storage, utilization and other ways for the energy industry to cut emissions and get it done not by 2035 as the Liberal government vainly proposes, but by 2050 which, futile as it may be in terms of altering the composition of the atmosphere, is apparently feasible.
In other words Wilkinson, having offered Calgary electric buses, goes home empty-handed having promised Smith's proposals will be speedily rejected. Well, actually there was a promise of a prompt response in the coming weeks. However, given the prime minister's violent rhetoric on the matter a quick, "My goodness, how come we never thought of that first?" seems unlikely.
There are two reasons for this.
First, a fight with Alberta (and Saskatchewan) works well for Prime Minister Trudeau. To scare eastern Canadians into holding their noses and continuing to vote for him, he needs an out-group at which to direct their fears and anxieties. With all our unacceptable opinions and apparent irreconcilable loathing for all things Trudeau, we happen to fit the bill very well.
Second, and worse, the federal objectives in this attack on Alberta energy producers is very different from those that have gone before. If Alberta is the goose that lays the golden eggs, past disagreements when reduced to basics have been all about grabbing more of Alberta's eggs to pay off central Canada.
This time, it's about killing the goose itself. The golden eggs be darned, Alberta's energy industry doesn't fit with the prime minister's climate change infatuation. Irrational it may be, but it means the world to him. And as Alberta's energy industry also makes it powerful, knocking out Alberta as a voice within Confederation that must be heard, just makes killing off the industry that much more attractive to the Liberals.
As I said in a column last week, this is just the start. It will require great stamina and frankly not a little courage for Smith to stay the course. But she and her team have started well
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
Trudeau doesn't want to kill the golden goose; he wants all the golden eggs for Ontario and east. He wants federal control of the oil and gas industry.
#GoDanielle
“she and her team have started well.” There are those within the ranks of the UCP that are from the previous Progressive Party and are completely aligned with the Trudeau ideology. She may hold out for a couple years. But eventually the Progressives will sabotage her. That has always been the plan of Progressives, a long term strategy to bring about their end game. Take away our ability to prosper and travel by controlling our economic future. The oppressive thumb of the elite on us lessers.
That is a defeatist attitude which condemns you to have what you are complaining about. Let's talk about constructive solutions, not sit, do nothing, and whine.
We are fighting against Nihilists! What is it with Eastern Canada that they believe they are isolated from this destruction. Why are we part of this gong show? Why do we allow such seditious and obviously amoral and destructive behaviour from what is supposed to be a Federal government for all Canadians?
Molon labe!
