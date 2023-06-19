Smith presser
Shaun Polczer

Reviewing the readout issued by the Government of Alberta after the premier's meeting with EnerCan Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, it is clear Smith didn't give an inch on the federal plan to take over Alberta's oil industry, and effectively destroy it.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

Cutting through the polite diplomacies that must veil a complete lack of agreement, Smith baldly stated that "During today’s meeting, Alberta made clear our province wished to collaborate with the federal government on reaching a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. However, we told them we believed the federal government’s previously proposed oil and natural gas emissions cap and 2035 net-zero power grid regulations would damage the Alberta economy, cause significant job losses and scare away billions in investment dollars."

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(6) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Trudeau doesn't want to kill the golden goose; he wants all the golden eggs for Ontario and east. He wants federal control of the oil and gas industry.

Report Add Reply
jcarlton61
jcarlton61

#GoDanielle

Report Add Reply
Jablonski
Jablonski

“she and her team have started well.” There are those within the ranks of the UCP that are from the previous Progressive Party and are completely aligned with the Trudeau ideology. She may hold out for a couple years. But eventually the Progressives will sabotage her. That has always been the plan of Progressives, a long term strategy to bring about their end game. Take away our ability to prosper and travel by controlling our economic future. The oppressive thumb of the elite on us lessers.

Report Add Reply
Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

That is a defeatist attitude which condemns you to have what you are complaining about. Let's talk about constructive solutions, not sit, do nothing, and whine.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

We are fighting against Nihilists! What is it with Eastern Canada that they believe they are isolated from this destruction. Why are we part of this gong show? Why do we allow such seditious and obviously amoral and destructive behaviour from what is supposed to be a Federal government for all Canadians?

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Molon labe!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.