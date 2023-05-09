It’s hardly unusual for politicians to try to define their opponents in the minds of the public, painting an unflattering picture that the other person then has to get past, to get to the votes. Twisting words and misrepresenting positions is all part of it. Not honest and not nice, but absolutely the way the game is played. Everybody does it.
However, Rachel Notley’s attempt to represent Danielle Smith as comparing vaccination to the Holocaust is egregious. It is a dissimulation of such epic proportions that by comparison, slyly reminding us that Smith used to talk about user-fees seems merely catty.
It invites not merely condemnation, but mockery. Come Ms. Notley, we’re talking about serious things. Let’s have an adult conversation.
So let’s start by recognizing that Smith does not think people who accepted vaccination are Nazis, or even that they’re like Nazis. Nobody thinks that. And even if they did, nobody would say so publicly.
Here’s what she actually said. Here also is the context, which has been hardly reported at all.
In a 90-minute conversation as a guest on a financial services podcast during the fall of 2021, Smith and host Andrew Ruhland talked about the meaning of Remembrance Day.
Ruhland called Remembrance Day more important than Canada Day. He then launched into a prolonged lament, that in the face of the heavy-handed response to COVID-19 by Canadian governments at all levels, ordinary Canadians had surrendered the freedoms that were the legacy to them of Canada’s veterans.
Smith agreed, taking note that her host was not wearing a poppy. “I see you’re not wearing a poppy either. They’ve ruined it (Remembrance Day) for me this year. The political leaders standing on their soapbox, pretending that they care about all the things you just talked about. Pretending they understand the sacrifice and not understanding that their actions are exactly the actions that our brave men and women are standing against.”
And what actions would those be?
The actions of governments that long for control. Smith goes on to mention an episode of the Netflix series, How to Become a Tyrant, that examines how Adolf Hitler was able to use his peculiar talents of deception to mislead an entire generation of Germans into an authoritarian society that left no room for individual responsibility or conscience, one with a designated in-group and — to the horror of the Jews — a designated out-group upon which the self-righteous could vent their ‘righteous anger.’
“I don’t know if you've had a chance to watch the Netflix series How to Become a Tyrant, but it starts with Hitler in the first episode and it's absolutely appalling and shocking. And one academic says — they must have filmed this before COVID — so many people say that they would not have succumbed to the charms of the tyrants, somebody telling them that they have all the answers... and this academic said, 'I guarantee they would.'”
I don’t want to put words in Smith’s mouth, but so many Canadians had just done something very similar, placing their faith in the power of the state. This conversation took place at a time when Justin Trudeau’s government had only days before used the coercive power of the state to mandate that in the name of science, all federal employees and all employees of federally regulated enterprises had to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. Many provincial, municipal and even private enterprises followed suit. Meanwhile, travel was restricted to the vaccinated while the unvaccinated were barred from restaurants, cinemas and gymnasiums.
True, not all Canadians liked it: A lot of people were mad. And they had reason to be, because the so-called science generated different and inexplicable responses around the country. A few examples:
In Quebec, science required an overnight curfew. In other provinces, it didn’t.
In BC, science mandated — for many months — the closure of churches but the continued availability of restaurants. In Alberta however, the science accommodated the communal worship of God but restaurants? Absolutely not. Something in that little hoochamajigger of a virus obviously changed as it crossed the B.C. border.
In Ontario, people were prosecuted for exercising in the middle of a field.
Meanwhile, legitimate discussion about the safety and efficiency of the vaccines themselves was effectively suppressed by both government and social media.
All of this, to the collectivist mantras of "we’re all in this together," "trust the science" and the demonization of people who thought it was all going too far.
But that was what Smith was talking about. The blind faith in government of so many Canadians and the venomous treatment of the designated outgroup.
Lamenting the ease with which the German people accommodated themselves to Hitler’s message, said, “And that's the test here. We've seen it, we have 75% of the public who say not only ‘hit me’ but ‘hit me harder’ and keep me away from those dirty unvaxxed. And even on the cover of the Toronto Star saying, 'I want people who aren’t vaxxed to get sick and die, and I don’t even care. I don't want them to get treatment.' We’re already hearing about people being denied treatment or not being vaccinated being taken off the organ donor list.
What are we becoming?”
A good question. And eighteen months ago, it was the question of the moment: So many Canadians were ready to trade freedom for security and uncritically accept the authority of government.
The techniques of authoritarianism have been well-studied and Smith evidently recognizes them when she sees them. Not for the first time, it was her misfortune to assume everybody else would do likewise and that what is in actual fact quite a subtle point, would require no further explanation.
And so, an apology. Like trying to twist your opponent's words, that's also politics these days, say 'sorry' and move on.
In my view, no apology was necessary. But, I'm not running for office.
Pity about the poppy, though. After all, it isn't the politicians that it honours. One wears it for the veterans... Glad to see that, as the picture shows, she's reconsidered that.
(6) comments
NO...she never...
the National Citizens Inquiry is gathering information about what went on during this "pandemic". Have a look at the archived hearings, for a look at what actually happened, and some idea (there has been a huge scarcity of management telling their stories) of how it came together. Trudeau seems determined to keep the fraud going, come hell or high water......
Smith needs to remember that an apology to the radical left just invites more attacks. If the NDP wins in Alberta Canada is lost. A vote for Notley is a vote for Trudeau, who by the way is acting like Hitler- law c-16, law c-11, law c-21 and bill c-18.
Nigel, the left, or as I would phrase them, communists, is rife with hypocrites, they demand apologies for every minor slip, and word spoken 20-30-40 years ago, but flat out refuse to apologize for their own actions, take for example the NDP candidate joking about wild fires while people lose their homes and all their possessions, nope no apology from him, no apology from Deb drever for her sickening actions in a photo shoot for a metal album, Notley, no apology from her for defaming the western standard, rebel media and TNN, no apology for attending a number of anti oil and anti pipeline protests as Her Ottawa Boss cost thousands of Albertans their jobs and homes, they are all hypocrites every single one of them.
Why doesn't Smith apologies for allowing political prosecutions to continue contrary to her promise? The concession only go in one direction.
What political prosecutions is she allowing? She promised to look into what she could do, she did that, she has taken it as far as she legally can go with it, unless you have some other way for her to go about this? Is so,‘I’m sure she would like to hear from you. We are not the US, you can’t pardon people here, there are very few things our politicians can do to stop a prosecution and frankly I don’t want politicians interfering in the Justice system. We have seen what happens when they do, look at what the Liberals have done to our Justice system. I don’t like what has happened, but I do not want roses out Justice system further politicized.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.