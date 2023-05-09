Danielle Smith at RMA

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

It’s hardly unusual for politicians to try to define their opponents in the minds of the public, painting an unflattering picture that the other person then has to get past, to get to the votes. Twisting words and misrepresenting positions is all part of it. Not honest and not nice, but absolutely the way the game is played. Everybody does it.

However, Rachel Notley’s attempt to represent Danielle Smith as comparing vaccination to the Holocaust is egregious. It is a dissimulation of such epic proportions that by comparison, slyly reminding us that Smith used to talk about user-fees seems merely catty.

Tor Star front page

The infamous Toronto Star front page, with inflammatory comments about people who chose not to be vaccinated. In an editorial, the Star later conceded that it had 'stumbled badly.'

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(6) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

NO...she never...

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the National Citizens Inquiry is gathering information about what went on during this "pandemic". Have a look at the archived hearings, for a look at what actually happened, and some idea (there has been a huge scarcity of management telling their stories) of how it came together. Trudeau seems determined to keep the fraud going, come hell or high water......

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Smith needs to remember that an apology to the radical left just invites more attacks. If the NDP wins in Alberta Canada is lost. A vote for Notley is a vote for Trudeau, who by the way is acting like Hitler- law c-16, law c-11, law c-21 and bill c-18.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nigel, the left, or as I would phrase them, communists, is rife with hypocrites, they demand apologies for every minor slip, and word spoken 20-30-40 years ago, but flat out refuse to apologize for their own actions, take for example the NDP candidate joking about wild fires while people lose their homes and all their possessions, nope no apology from him, no apology from Deb drever for her sickening actions in a photo shoot for a metal album, Notley, no apology from her for defaming the western standard, rebel media and TNN, no apology for attending a number of anti oil and anti pipeline protests as Her Ottawa Boss cost thousands of Albertans their jobs and homes, they are all hypocrites every single one of them.

Report Add Reply
Edward S
Edward S

Why doesn't Smith apologies for allowing political prosecutions to continue contrary to her promise? The concession only go in one direction.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

What political prosecutions is she allowing? She promised to look into what she could do, she did that, she has taken it as far as she legally can go with it, unless you have some other way for her to go about this? Is so,‘I’m sure she would like to hear from you. We are not the US, you can’t pardon people here, there are very few things our politicians can do to stop a prosecution and frankly I don’t want politicians interfering in the Justice system. We have seen what happens when they do, look at what the Liberals have done to our Justice system. I don’t like what has happened, but I do not want roses out Justice system further politicized.

Report Add Reply

