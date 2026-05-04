Opinion

HANNAFORD: Smith issues warning on Liberal's Bill C-9, which could limit the ability of pastors to preach the Bible

'Smith was speaking at the Alberta Christian Leadership Summit, a roughly 800-strong gathering organised by the Christian Impact Network.'
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters on February 20, 2026.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters on February 20, 2026.WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Nathan Neudorf
Christians
Bill C-9
Alberta Christian Leadership Summit
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news