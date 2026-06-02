Opinion

HANNAFORD: Danielle Smith is right — fix healthcare by fixing the incentives

Alberta’s new patient-focused funding model rewards hospitals for treating more patients, not managing longer wait lists.
Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Healthcare
Danielle Smith
Healthcare Funding
Opinion
Opinion Column
Turning patients into health-care clients
Premier Smith launches 'patient-focussed funding'
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