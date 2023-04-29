Smith rally

UCP leader Danielle Smith launches her 2023 election campaign in SE Calgary, 29th April 2023.

 Nigel Hannaford Screengrab

For Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP, winning the forthcoming election depends upon staying with a simple, disciplined message and significantly, not allowing the legacy media to pull them off it.

At her campaign launch in SE Calgary Saturday, Danielle Smith laid out exactly such a simple, disciplined message, centred on building a better life for Albertans.

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(3) comments

Goose
Goose

I hope once elected she starts talking about freedom again and finishes the job of holding people accountable for COVID-19 tyranny. I also appreciate how that doesn't sell with most of the asleep masses.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Notice she avoided any talk of freedoms that were violated for no reason in the last 3 years? She won't do anything different than Kenney.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I support Danielle Smith, but I still trust 90% of the UCP as much as I trust the NDP. If all the viable Alberta parties hadn't imploded from internal politics I wouldn't even be voting for UCP. So the Irony of this very small period of Alberta history, is we have the opportunity to make the NDP as relevant to Alberta citizens as the provincial Liberal party. Let's hold our noses, and vote for the UCP and turn Trudeau's lap dogs into a non party. Then we can have a fight about how Conservative Albertans can be, instead of how to appease the urban and union votes.

