Executive Council swearing in

New members of the Alberta Cabinet are sworn in, Friday June 9th. Left to right: Premier Danielle Smith, Dan Williams, Searle Turton, Jason Nixon, RJ Sigurdson, Ric McIver, Muhammed Yaseen and Tanya Fir. 

 Screengrab

Two dozen cabinet members always looked too many and it still does. Most of Alberta’s chatterati could go through the list and pick out a few that wouldn’t be missed. Premier Danielle Smith had a great opportunity to send an austerity message. Sadly, she chose not to. Pity.

However, in terms of the appointments made to the key ministries, she appears to have achieved a judicious blend of competence and political advantage. Above all, if there's a scrap with Ottawa — as seems likely — this is the cabinet to go with.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mila
Mila

So many government departments have been taken-over by Marxist ideologues. If each cabinet minister is tasked with cleaning up his or her department, then the large cabinet size would be put to good use.

Report Add Reply
weiss.rick1
weiss.rick1

Taken over & staffed. That will be the biggest challenge over the next 4 years, change minds or change people.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Albertans need to unequivocally stand behind Smith and her cabinet as we stem the tide of eastern infringement on our freedoms and financial resources.

And the same should be said for Saskatchewan in protecting their interests.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.