Opinion

HANNAFORD: Turns out Trudeau was wrong — Germany just proved Canada always had an LNG 'business case'

Canada’s LNG agreement with Germany exposes how ideology, not economics, blocked energy exports while Europe scrambled for reliable fuel.
In 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that there was no business case for the export of natural gas to Europe.
In 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that there was no business case for the export of natural gas to Europe.Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister
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