Here’s the swimming pool story in three paragraphs.
The Western Standard reported an outraged mother encountered a transgender woman in the changing room at the Canyon Meadows public swimming pool in February. At the time her daughter was changing.
Then, the Calgary City Police said the facts were not as reported on social media.
Now, as of this writing, we have four eye witnesses — two named, two who would prefer to remain anonymous, but all known to the Western Standard newsroom — who have confirmed the angry mother’s account.
The mom told our reporter, “He had his penis hanging out around little girls. I confronted the pool about this to let them know that I was uncomfortable with a man using the change room and walking around with his penis hanging out with my daughter in there."
What we have here is a failure to communicate. For, after repeatedly attempting to confirm with the CPS whether there was anything wrong with our story, we have yet to receive an answer. They downright refuse to answer any questions about their own statement.
We do not of course vouch for what other people may have contributed to social media discussion.
However, we sympathize with the mother who's legitimately upset by police claims her story is untrue — that she is a liar. If she is, so are three other individuals, a circumstance we highly doubt. There are, after all, no rewards for getting into this stramash. As this mother told us in a further interview, “... other parents with children also witnessed the incident, but are too afraid to come forward out of fear of losing their jobs in Calgary.”
What individual police officers may feel is hard to gauge. There's a deep reservoir of respect in Calgary for the CPS. We have no way of knowing, but we suspect men and women who would cheerfully arrest flashers and who let it be known a few years ago that they didn’t care much for mandatory vaccinations, have suddenly gone woke and now feel that if a biological man wants to invade the women’s changing room, that’s no more than his Charter right.
The public attitude of the Calgary Police Service is puzzling, however. In fact, they seem to find parents who don’t like indecent exposure — for that’s what this is — a bit suspect themselves.
"We acknowledge the impact the recent demonstrations have had on people and communities across Calgary, especially those within the LGBTQ2S+ community," the Calgary Police Service (CPS) states.
"Recently, demonstrations have been taking place outside Canyon Meadows Pool based on allegations that there was an act of indecent exposure in a change room. CPS has thoroughly investigated the incident and has determined these allegations are unfounded. This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media. There was no act of indecent exposure. CPS is sharing this information in the interest of correcting misinformation that causes further harm to our community."
That’s their story, and they’re sticking to it. No questions allowed.
Meanwhile, we’re sticking to ours; namely that an individual with male genitalia who claimed to be a transgendered woman, exposed himself to little girls in a changing room. Whatever social media made of it, that happened.
And it sounds as if the Calgary Police Service doesn’t want to talk about it, and so far has not reported the results of any investigation.
Mayor’s orders? We’ll probably never know that, either.
One way or another, parents with children deserve real answers from the police if this kind of thing is happening, and allowed to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.