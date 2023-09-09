Poilievre laughing

Nigel Hannaford recalls the time he knew Stephen Harper would become prime minister and thinks he is having the same moment of certainty about Poilievre.

Party conventions are places where leaders serve red meat to delegates.

That’s what delegates go there for. (Did you think it was to discuss policy?)

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

"This man could be Canada's next prime minister.”

I certainly hope so. Otherwise ….

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

The problem with Canadian politics is that it only matters what happens in Quebec and Ontario. If PP “has what it takes” to become PM, will he “have what it takes” to tell the east “NO.”

I doubt it. And so we may end up with 4 years of fiscal responsibility, but the end result is more “progressives” after. Currently today 47% of voters are still intending to vote for NDP or LPC. That should scare everyone. Not only that, but would it really be fair for the CPC to form a majority GVMT with only 37% of the vote? Isn’t that what we all complained about when JT did the same thing a few years ago?

Canada has a tough road ahead.

jokeco68
jokeco68

I understand what you’re saying, Canada, especially eastern Canada, has been deeply socialist for generations now. Unfortunately, this nation must go through severe pain before the people will actually understand that socialism doesn’t work for them, it only works for the masters. Beyond that, the dissolution of the CBC and subsidization of media must end, the pablum fed to the masses for many decades has had the desired effect, the sheeple have no idea what reality even is at this point. These fools must deal with severe hardship to wake them from their coma

PersonOne
PersonOne

Alberta has a tough road ahead. And we have lots of NDP voters here....I just don't get that. But im hopeful for Pierre regardless.

