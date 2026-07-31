Opinion

HANNAFORD: Sports Minister van Koeverden knows better — but can’t protect women’s sport

'Canada’s Olympic kayaking champion and sport minister chooses party loyalty over biological reality.'
Adam van Koeverden attends an event at McMaster University ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Adam van Koeverden attends an event at McMaster University ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Courtesy Jay Barlett/Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sports Minister Adam van Koeverden
sprint kayaker
Olympic motto 'faster, higher, stronger'
strength advantage men have over women
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news