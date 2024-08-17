Opinion

HANNAFORD: Spreading the French fact across the country

Trudeau Liberals plan to spread African francophones across the country... why and why now?
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Immigration Minister Marc MillerCourtesy Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
African francophone immigration plan
Small communities chosen as francophone destinations
Advantages poured on to get African immigrants to go to small communities
Prime Minister Trudeau's immigration objectives
Time to protect English in Quebec

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news