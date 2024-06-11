Opinion

HANNAFORD: The Brits are looking for the COVID truth, so should Canada

Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer is sceptical of most people who claim to have been vaccine-injured. On the other hand, the federal government is paying compensation to vaccine-injured Canadians. Nigel Hannaford says only a national inquiry can really settle COVID's outstanding questions.
Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer is sceptical of most people who claim to have been vaccine-injured. On the other hand, the federal government is paying compensation to vaccine-injured Canadians. Nigel Hannaford says only a national inquiry can really settle COVID's outstanding questions.CBC
Loading content, please wait...
president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer
New CMA president sceptical of vaccine injuries
Great Britain has a national inquiry into COVID, so should Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news