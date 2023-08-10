Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

For a moment, you got a sense of what really mattered to Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault.

In the news conference Thursday during which he outlined the Liberal government’s plans for a net-zero electrical grid by 2035, he enthused that Canada was leading the G-7 in reducing its carbon emissions to fight climate change.

Smith at LNG2023

Premier Smith addresses the LNG2023 conference in Vancouver last week. It was just one of several opportunities Smith took in the last month, to advance Alberta's perspective on energy issues.
Scott Moe Red Tie Budget Day

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

free the west
free the west

The Climate Emergency is a scam. Next topic.

Report Add Reply
azhouse
azhouse

Geebo looks like and is a cult leader. He prays at the alter of climate...

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We have to remember Gilbert and Castro are zealots, they care not the suffering we will endure at their hands, only that they enforce their climate religion upon us. We have an unprecedented opportunity here, with a strong leader in Alberta and Saskatchewan, we are now positioned to tell Ottawa to stuff it, and it appears that is exactly what is happening, the Liberal regime is flexing its muscles and finding out that this is not the 80s we are not infants reliant and compliant to Ottawa, we are now grown up, and in fact we are finding we don’t need Ottawa, Ottawa needs us.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

Ottawa always needed us...especially the weakest province in Canada (Quebec).

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Looking at the past 3 years, I no longer think they are as stupid as they want us to think they are, I will take the other option for 100...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.