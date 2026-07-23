Opinion

HANNAFORD: How ‘fascist pancakes’ sabotaged ‘live and let live’ — the radical tactics poisoning discourse

The ‘fascist pancakes’ episode wasn't about breakfast or even Danielle Smith. It was another sign that too many people now see political opponents as enemies rather than fellow citizens.
Danielle Smith srving pancakes at the Premier's Pancake Breakfast to kickoff KDays in Edmonton.
Danielle Smith srving pancakes at the Premier's Pancake Breakfast to kickoff KDays in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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Opinion
Opinion Column
Trump derangement syndrome
Rules for Radicals
Alberta Conservative Premier Danielle Smith
Fascist Pancakes
KDays incident
NDP response to endorse outrageous behaviour
Saul Alinksy
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