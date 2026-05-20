HANNAFORD: The duty here is to consult, not to ask permission

When Justice Shaina Leonard of Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench quashed the Stay Free Alberta independence petition last week, she may have believed she was defending the federation. Certainly, the petitioners had gathered more than 300,000 signatures. This far exceeded the threshold — was this a movement in the making?Whatever she may have thought about that, Leonard decided that the province had failed its “duty to consult” First Nations on treaty rights under Treaties 7 and 8. That consultation could have come after a referendum, of course — depending upon how things went, there might have been nothing to talk about — but Leonard was of a different opinion, and for now, the signatures sit locked away, the referendum dream deferred.Leonard, it should be noted, was appointed to the bench in 2020 by the Trudeau government after serving as a federal prosecutor. She has since laid down a track record aligned with progressive priorities. It was her judgment, for example, that led to a temporary injunction halting the implementation of the Government of Alberta's legislation to restrict the medical system from giving sex-change operations to children under the age of 18.This appears to be her first case involving indigenous rights. In this case, she sided firmly with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and Blackfoot Confederacy, declaring independence talks would so profoundly affect treaty rights that consultation was mandatory before even letting citizens collect signatures.To many in Alberta, this was less impartial jurisprudence than an attempt to trip up independence activists by sticking out a judicial foot … another eastern-appointed check on Western democratic expression, you see..Far from striking a blow for Canadian unity, however, Leonard may have done the opposite. Rather than attempting to confiscate a bone from a big dog who is clearly enjoying it, her patriotic ruling has enraged thousands who played by the rules of Danielle Smith’s own Citizen Initiative Act.Time will tell, but Leonard’s ruling has a real possibility of backfiring, turning an eager but not-yet overwhelming niche independence movement into a broader party animated by yet another symbol of Ottawa-centric contempt for Alberta voters.Social media and talk radio are ablaze; petitions and membership drives for harder-line groups are surging. What was a pressure valve has become a rallying cry: if the system won’t even let you ask the question, why stay in the system?Do all Liberal appointees think this way? The downstream effects are already visible. The decision amplifies legal hurdles for every major resource project in the province. The duty here is to consult, not to ask permission. This complicates dreams of independence, perhaps, but also Premier Smith’s ongoing pipeline negotiations with Mark Carney’s Ottawa. Energy investors will note the instability..For Danielle Smith and the UCP, the dilemma is acute. Smith has rightly called the ruling “anti-democratic” and vowed an appeal. Yet she must walk a tightrope. Too aggressive an independence push risks alienating moderate voters. Too timid a response, and the independence wing — now said to be flooding UCP riding associations to force a leadership review — could tear the party apart or spawn viable rivals.Her options include fast-tracking the appeal, legislative workarounds, or even bundling an independence question into October’s provincial vote, which presently just asks questions about immigration and how Alberta can be strengthened within Confederation.Each approach carries its own electoral risk; for now, Alberta polls still show most favour staying in Canada. For now.The situation will likely develop in stages. Short term: legal appeals and heightened rhetoric. Medium term: intensified pressure on Smith to deliver tangible autonomy wins via the Sovereignty Act. Long term: either a cooled-off movement if economic conditions improve, or accelerating momentum if federal policies continue squeezing Alberta’s resource economy.Here’s the thing, though. What Justice Leonard’s ruling suggests to me is that independence-minded Albertans harbouring illusions of a polite, Clarity Act-guided exit from the moral quicksand of Laurentian values and practices should disabuse themselves of any such notion..Eastern Canada’s political and bureaucratic establishment will play dirty, ignore laws, and find something with which to threaten Alberta.Eastern Canada needs the money that equalization transfers funded by Western wealth provide – especially now that the auto industry is in a tailspin. Eastern leaders literally cannot afford to lose Alberta’s oil revenues, tax base, and land mass. Constitutional negotiations would be brutal, messy, and litigious. Treaty complications, debt division, border issues, and national unity panic would ensure it. This ruling is a preview: every tool, from courts to consultations, will be weaponized to preserve the status quo.Justice Leonard may have thought she was striking a blow for Confederation. Instead, she reminded Albertans why so many are questioning whether Confederation still serves them. It is a classic "own goal." And there's a lot more game to go.