Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 9.54.00 AM

Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

 By Matthew Horwood

Were there a ‘Genie’ for the most disingenuous performance by a government minister defending flawed legislation, the press conference held by puffy-cheeked Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez Wednesday would surely put him over the top.

It was actually hard to watch him heaping calumnies upon Meta (Facebook and Instagram,) Google and “tech giants” in general while all the while protesting that the Liberals, the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois were forming a “united front” to “protect democracy:” The tech giants must obey Canadian law. Harumph.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(3) comments

free the west
free the west

Pablo is a commie. There are lots of them in the Bong's cabinet.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

I bet Pablo is a migrant.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if his father approves of his participation in this criminal Liberal government.

I am quite pleased they pulled the $10,000,000.00 advertising budget from Facebook and Instagram. I imagine they are paying even more for Google and YouTube, and that will be another huge Canadian taxpayer savings. Maybe Justin's social media accounts will be pulled in the upcoming battle, lmao.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.