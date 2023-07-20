Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

No sooner had Anheuser Busch lost billions by its bizarre flirtation with a trans performance artist, than Target stepped up to throw more billions down the woke-hole. Then Walmart. Then Nike. And so on. Maybeline. Citi.

What’s the matter with these corporations and the people running them?

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.