HANNAFORD: The Liberals, NDP show their true hand on antisemitism

Even if Freedom Convoy truckers were antisemitic — a proposition that would require far more persuasive evidence than a mere say-so by politicised Heritage Canada flacks — one has to ask: “If today’s vote in the House of Commons is any indication of what Liberals think, why would the Government of Canada care if they were?”With very few exceptions, Liberals joined the NDP and the Bloc, in voting for a proposition which for all it sounded like an appeal for everybody to just get along, was at heart antisemitic. That's because although the motion called for a cease fire, for the Government of Canada to recognize a Palestinian state and for a two-state solution, a ceasefire and a release of hostages, these things would if realised, spell the end of Israel. The non-binding motion passed 204-117, with several Liberal cabinet ministers — though not all — absent.The trouble is, a two-state solution is not what Hamas wants. If it was, it could have been done years ago. But Hamas — in Canada, a listed terrorist organization — is not interested. The meaning of their chant 'Palestine shall be free from the river to the sea' means the annihilation of the state of Israel and the people living in it. They want the whole country. As for a ceasefire, of course they would want that — it gives them time to regroup in their war of extermination. So this motion is actually nothing more than pro-Hamas propaganda.To her credit, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie said in advance of the vote that the Government of Canada was not about to shift its foreign policy by recognizing a Palestinian state.But those parliamentarians who voted for the NDP motion anyway thereby laid bare their ignorance of the situation in the Middle East, their own prejudices in favour of Hamas, against Israel and by extension Canadian citizens of the Jewish faith. Yes, let us say it again, the expressed support for terms that would favour a terrorist organization.Too broad a conclusion you say?Not really. Other than Conservative MPs, who exactly is sticking up for Canada's Jews? Not the Government of Canada. And not the police forces of a half a dozen cities, who seem to be under orders to just not let things get too badly out of hand, rather than arrest those who break the law and terrorize Canadian Jews.That is, since October 7th, when Hamas terrorists slaughtered mostly unarmed and unprepared Israelis in their homes, their cars and even at a rock concert, anti-Jewish — antisemitic — provocations have abounded all over Canada. This is especially so in Ottawa and Toronto. Jewish students harassed on university campuses, attacks and swarmings of Jewish-owned businesses and even attempted firebombings of synagogues and a Jewish daycare… the list goes on.Yet, the perpetrators go unapprehended, never mind unpunished. And nobody in officialdom seems to care. With the exception of a couple of MPs who are Liberal but also Jewish, where has been the stern condemnation from the government?Yes, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc called for protection from any “glorification of violence or terror,” and that it was critical to “support Canada’s Jewish community at this difficult time.”But talk, it turned out, was cheap. Now we see why: Liberal hearts were not in it. So who are the antisemites in this story? Those truckers the Liberals love to hate?Or, Liberal MPs who just don't want to offend significant voting blocs in their own ridings, by enforcing upon them Canadian values of tolerance and peaceful assembly?The answer's pretty obvious. Hypocrisy rules.